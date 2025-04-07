Debate Intensifies Over EU's Ambitious Climate Target

The European Union's ambitious goal to slash net emissions by 90% by 2040 is under scrutiny. Peter Liese, a senior European Parliament member, posits that this target might be too demanding for domestic industries.

Liese, a key figure in the European People's Party, emphasized the risk of de-industrialization and the need for flexibility in meeting climate targets. The EU Commission is considering modifying its initial plans to win support from skeptical governments concerned about businesses' costs.

As discussions continue, alternatives such as lower targets for domestic industries and the use of international carbon credits are being explored, with environmental integrity being a crucial factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)