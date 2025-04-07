Myanmar's Challenges: Earthquake Aftermath & Ceasefire Tensions
As the search for survivors of Myanmar's March 28 earthquake winds down, relief efforts are in full swing with a confirmed death toll of 3,600. The nation's ongoing political unrest complicates these efforts, as ceasefire violations continue between the military and armed resistance groups amid the recovery crisis.
Efforts to find survivors from Myanmar's March 28 earthquake are winding down. The disaster has left 3,600 dead, and recovery efforts are taking precedence as relief activities ramp up.
In Mandalay, teams have completed life-saving missions, recovering 10 bodies. International rescuers from Singapore, Malaysia, and India have departed, as rescue operations draw down.
Amid the earthquake chaos, ongoing political unrest complicates relief efforts. The military and its opponents continue to clash despite declared ceasefires, hindering transparent assessments of the affected regions.
