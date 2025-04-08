Left Menu

Costa Rican Corruption Scandal: President Faces Charges

Costa Rican prosecutors have charged President Rodrigo Chaves and Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez with corruption. Allegations include awarding kickbacks from Central American Bank for Economic Integration funds. A former adviser, Federico Cruz, is implicated and accused of using $32,000 to buy a house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Costa Rican prosecutors have filed corruption charges against President Rodrigo Chaves and Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez, accusing them of participating in a kickback scheme.

The scheme allegedly involved funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), part of which were used to pay a former presidential adviser, Federico Cruz, $32,000 for a house.

Prosecutors revealed the dealings involved several meetings at the presidential palace. If convicted, Chaves and Rodriguez could face two to eight years in prison. The president's office has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

