Costa Rican Corruption Scandal: President Faces Charges

Costa Rican prosecutors have filed corruption charges against President Rodrigo Chaves and Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez, accusing them of participating in a kickback scheme.

The scheme allegedly involved funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), part of which were used to pay a former presidential adviser, Federico Cruz, $32,000 for a house.

Prosecutors revealed the dealings involved several meetings at the presidential palace. If convicted, Chaves and Rodriguez could face two to eight years in prison. The president's office has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

