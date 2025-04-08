Trump's Energy Plan: Transforming Transatlantic Trade Balance
President Donald Trump announced that selling energy to the European Union would play a vital role in addressing the trade deficit with the EU. He emphasized that European nations must increase their purchase of U.S. goods, particularly energy, to achieve a more balanced trade relationship.
In a statement made on Monday, President Donald Trump highlighted his administration's intention to focus on energy exports to the European Union as a strategy to counter the nation's trade deficit with the bloc.
During a briefing at the White House, Trump criticized the EU for its trade practices, accusing it of insufficient purchasing of American products.
The President asserted that European countries will need to rely on U.S. energy supplies, suggesting a potential $350 billion improvement to the trade balance within a week through these sales.
