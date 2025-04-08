Trump Calls for End to War in Gaza Amid Netanyahu Meeting
During a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire for the war in Gaza to end. He acknowledged ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages from Hamas, noting the process would take time.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an end to the war in Gaza, a statement made Monday during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Trump's comments come amid efforts to free hostages captured by Hamas militants.
The conflict began when Hamas-led fighters launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in around 1,200 deaths and the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli sources. In retaliation, Israeli forces have reportedly killed over 50,000 Palestinians, local health authorities state.
When pressed on fulfilling his presidential campaign promise to end the war, Trump expressed optimism, saying, "I'd like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point, that won't be in the too-distant future."
