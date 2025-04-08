Left Menu

Trump Calls for End to War in Gaza Amid Netanyahu Meeting

During a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire for the war in Gaza to end. He acknowledged ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages from Hamas, noting the process would take time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:29 IST
Trump Calls for End to War in Gaza Amid Netanyahu Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an end to the war in Gaza, a statement made Monday during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Trump's comments come amid efforts to free hostages captured by Hamas militants.

The conflict began when Hamas-led fighters launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in around 1,200 deaths and the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli sources. In retaliation, Israeli forces have reportedly killed over 50,000 Palestinians, local health authorities state.

When pressed on fulfilling his presidential campaign promise to end the war, Trump expressed optimism, saying, "I'd like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point, that won't be in the too-distant future."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025