Trump's Surprise Announcement: U.S.-Iran Direct Nuclear Talks Commence

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that America and Iran have embarked on direct negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program. This development comes after Iranian officials seemed initially resistant to engage directly with U.S. proposals.

Trump, addressing reporters in the Oval Office, mentioned the initiation of high-level discussions slated for Saturday without disclosing the venue or further details. The U.S. President emphasized his preference for a diplomatic solution over military confrontation and issued a cautionary warning about potential dangers for Iran if talks do not yield satisfactory outcomes.

The move rekindles hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the long-standing adversaries, echoing past indirect discussions and previous attempts under former U.S. administrations. However, Iran has yet to issue an official response to Trump's pronouncement, indicating the complex geopolitical challenges that lie ahead.

