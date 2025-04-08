South Korea's Political Showdown: A Snap Presidential Election

South Korea is set to hold a snap presidential election on June 3, following the ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol due to his imposition of martial law. Acting President Han Duck-soo announced the decision, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's political landscape.

The election is sharply polarized, expected to be a two-way race between Yoon's People Power Party and the Democratic Party. The conservative party faces significant challenges, striving to regain public trust and resolve the internal discord left by Yoon's controversial actions.

All eyes are on the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, who appears to be the leading candidate. Meanwhile, the People Power Party must consolidate its efforts quickly, as up to ten candidates, including notable figures like Labor Minister Kim Moon Soo and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, are eyeing nomination.

