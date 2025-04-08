Left Menu

South Korea's Political Showdown: A Snap Presidential Election

South Korea is gearing up for a snap presidential election on June 3 to replace ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol. The election, resulting from Yoon's imposition of martial law, will likely pit Yoon's conservative People Power Party against the liberal Democratic Party led by Lee Jae-myung, the perceived front-runner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:06 IST
South Korea's Political Showdown: A Snap Presidential Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is set to hold a snap presidential election on June 3, following the ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol due to his imposition of martial law. Acting President Han Duck-soo announced the decision, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's political landscape.

The election is sharply polarized, expected to be a two-way race between Yoon's People Power Party and the Democratic Party. The conservative party faces significant challenges, striving to regain public trust and resolve the internal discord left by Yoon's controversial actions.

All eyes are on the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, who appears to be the leading candidate. Meanwhile, the People Power Party must consolidate its efforts quickly, as up to ten candidates, including notable figures like Labor Minister Kim Moon Soo and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, are eyeing nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025