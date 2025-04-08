Stalin Demands Immediate Rollback of LPG Price Hike

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has harshly criticized the BJP-led central government, labeling it as 'sadist' due to the recent increase in domestic cooking gas prices.

Highlighting a Tamil saying, Stalin emphasized that the Center should not exacerbate difficulties, accusing it of raising prices steeply only to enact superficial reductions before elections.

Stalin has demanded that the government immediately reverse the price hike, which saw LPG rise by Rs 50 per cylinder, to alleviate the financial burden on consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)