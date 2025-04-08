Stalin Demands Immediate Rollback of LPG Price Hike
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led Central Government for the recent hike in domestic cooking gas prices, describing the move as 'sadist.' He urges the government to roll back the increase immediately, without waiting for elections.
08-04-2025
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has harshly criticized the BJP-led central government, labeling it as 'sadist' due to the recent increase in domestic cooking gas prices.
Highlighting a Tamil saying, Stalin emphasized that the Center should not exacerbate difficulties, accusing it of raising prices steeply only to enact superficial reductions before elections.
Stalin has demanded that the government immediately reverse the price hike, which saw LPG rise by Rs 50 per cylinder, to alleviate the financial burden on consumers.
