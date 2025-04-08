Left Menu

EU and China Seek Balanced Trade Amid U.S. Tariffs

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged China to find a negotiated solution to the challenges posed by U.S. import tariffs. In talks with China's Li Qiang, she emphasized the need for Europe and China to maintain a fair trading system and monitor trade diversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:12 IST
EU and China Seek Balanced Trade Amid U.S. Tariffs
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called upon China to look for a negotiated settlement to the issues arising from significant U.S. import tariffs. This appeal was made during a phone conversation with China's Prime Minister Li Qiang.

Von der Leyen highlighted the crucial role that Europe and China, as two of the world's biggest markets, must play in preserving a robust, reformed trading system that is free, fair, and based on a level playing field, according to a statement from her office.

The two leaders deliberated on establishing a mechanism to monitor potential trade diversion due to the tariffs. The European Union is concerned that China may reroute inexpensive exports affected by U.S. tariffs towards Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025