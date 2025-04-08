EU and China Seek Balanced Trade Amid U.S. Tariffs

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called upon China to look for a negotiated settlement to the issues arising from significant U.S. import tariffs. This appeal was made during a phone conversation with China's Prime Minister Li Qiang.

Von der Leyen highlighted the crucial role that Europe and China, as two of the world's biggest markets, must play in preserving a robust, reformed trading system that is free, fair, and based on a level playing field, according to a statement from her office.

The two leaders deliberated on establishing a mechanism to monitor potential trade diversion due to the tariffs. The European Union is concerned that China may reroute inexpensive exports affected by U.S. tariffs towards Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)