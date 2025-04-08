EU Urges China for Negotiated Solution on U.S. Tariffs

In a significant diplomatic move, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on China to ensure a negotiated solution to the complications arising from the sweeping import tariffs imposed by the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen, speaking with China's Premier Li Qiang, underscored the crucial role that Europe and China play as two of the world's largest markets. She emphasized their shared responsibility in supporting a robust, reformed trading system that is fair, free, and operates on an equal footing.

The two leaders discussed establishing a mechanism to monitor potential trade diversions resulting from the tariffs, addressing the EU's concerns about the possibility of China redirecting cheap exports from the U.S. to Europe.

