Left Menu

EU Urges China for Negotiated Solution on U.S. Tariffs

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged China to address issues from U.S. tariffs in a call with Premier Li Qiang. Emphasizing the responsibility of major markets, she highlighted the need for a reformed, fair trading system. A mechanism to track trade diversions was also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:21 IST
EU Urges China for Negotiated Solution on U.S. Tariffs
Ursula von der Leyen

In a significant diplomatic move, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on China to ensure a negotiated solution to the complications arising from the sweeping import tariffs imposed by the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen, speaking with China's Premier Li Qiang, underscored the crucial role that Europe and China play as two of the world's largest markets. She emphasized their shared responsibility in supporting a robust, reformed trading system that is fair, free, and operates on an equal footing.

The two leaders discussed establishing a mechanism to monitor potential trade diversions resulting from the tariffs, addressing the EU's concerns about the possibility of China redirecting cheap exports from the U.S. to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025