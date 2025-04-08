Taiwan Activates Stock Stabilisation Fund Amid Tariff Woes

Taiwan has initiated its $15 billion National Stabilisation Fund to support the stock market following U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of fresh tariffs. The announcement of a 32% tariff on Taiwan sent markets plummeting on Monday and Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry confirmed that the government-backed fund received approval to intervene, aiming to stabilize Taiwan's stock trading environment. Earlier, the market saw a near 10% drop and continued to slide another 4% on Tuesday.

Foreign investors have maintained their course of divesting from Taiwan since the year began, exacerbating market instability. The government has turned to the Fund before during crises like the onset of the COVID pandemic to bolster market confidence.

