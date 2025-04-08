Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan's Son Injured in Singapore Fire Incident

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's youngest son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a school fire in Singapore. Kalyan cut short his campaign to visit his son, who is in hospital. Prime Minister Modi and Andhra Pradesh leaders have expressed their support and concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:13 IST
Pawan Kalyan's Son Injured in Singapore Fire Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, disclosed that his youngest son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire at his school in Singapore. The fire, which broke out during a summer camp, also claimed the life of a child and left several others injured.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Kalyan mentioned his immediate plans to fly to Singapore to see his seven-year-old son, who is currently receiving medical treatment. He noted that his son suffered burns on his hands and thighs and faces potential long-term effects from smoke inhalation. Despite the severity of the incident, Kalyan was informed that his son's condition is not critical.

The fire incident prompted an outpouring of support from Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed their concern and well wishes for Shankar's recovery. The Prime Minister's Office has also engaged with the Indian High Commission in Singapore to offer further assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025