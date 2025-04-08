Pawan Kalyan's Son Injured in Singapore Fire Incident
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's youngest son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a school fire in Singapore. Kalyan cut short his campaign to visit his son, who is in hospital. Prime Minister Modi and Andhra Pradesh leaders have expressed their support and concern.
In a tragic incident, Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, disclosed that his youngest son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire at his school in Singapore. The fire, which broke out during a summer camp, also claimed the life of a child and left several others injured.
Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Kalyan mentioned his immediate plans to fly to Singapore to see his seven-year-old son, who is currently receiving medical treatment. He noted that his son suffered burns on his hands and thighs and faces potential long-term effects from smoke inhalation. Despite the severity of the incident, Kalyan was informed that his son's condition is not critical.
The fire incident prompted an outpouring of support from Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed their concern and well wishes for Shankar's recovery. The Prime Minister's Office has also engaged with the Indian High Commission in Singapore to offer further assistance.
