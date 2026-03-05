Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Supporting New Bihar Government

Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is set to join the Rajya Sabha, ensuring his continued support for the new state government. With a diverse political journey, Kumar's move might strengthen BJP's influence in Bihar, potentially allowing them to stake a claim to the Chief Minister's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:30 IST
Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Supporting New Bihar Government
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PHOTO/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, is officially transitioning to a national role by filing his Rajya Sabha nomination. His decision comes with a pledge of unwavering support for the newly formed state cabinet. His message emphasized the enduring trust and support from the people of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's political narrative is marked by resilience and transformation. Initially a member of the Janata Dal, he was elected as an MLA in 1985, co-founded the Samata Party in 1994, and subsequently joined the Lok Sabha in 1996, serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee administration.

Kumar's leadership in Bihar commenced in 2005 with the NDA's victory. Despite frequent coalition realignments, including partnerships with RJD and BJP, he secured a landslide win in 2025, becoming a ten-time Chief Minister. His Rajya Sabha move could bolster BJP's influence in Bihar's governance, possibly allowing them to claim the Chief Minister position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno

Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno

 Global
2
ECB Holds Firm: No Interest Rate Hike Amid Middle-East Conflict

ECB Holds Firm: No Interest Rate Hike Amid Middle-East Conflict

 France
3
Sri Lankan Cricket on the Brink: Calls for Change After T20 World Cup Failures

Sri Lankan Cricket on the Brink: Calls for Change After T20 World Cup Failur...

 Sri Lanka
4
Iran's Counterstrike: Targeting Western Intruders

Iran's Counterstrike: Targeting Western Intruders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026