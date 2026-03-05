Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Supporting New Bihar Government

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, is officially transitioning to a national role by filing his Rajya Sabha nomination. His decision comes with a pledge of unwavering support for the newly formed state cabinet. His message emphasized the enduring trust and support from the people of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's political narrative is marked by resilience and transformation. Initially a member of the Janata Dal, he was elected as an MLA in 1985, co-founded the Samata Party in 1994, and subsequently joined the Lok Sabha in 1996, serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee administration.

Kumar's leadership in Bihar commenced in 2005 with the NDA's victory. Despite frequent coalition realignments, including partnerships with RJD and BJP, he secured a landslide win in 2025, becoming a ten-time Chief Minister. His Rajya Sabha move could bolster BJP's influence in Bihar's governance, possibly allowing them to claim the Chief Minister position.

