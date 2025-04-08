Grenade Blast Sparks Political Clash in Punjab

In a fierce political exchange, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab chief Aman Arora has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly politicizing a grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence. He denounced the act of shifting blame, asserting that the incident was masterminded by Pakistan's ISI and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Punjab Police, working swiftly, managed to identify and arrest two suspects within 12 hours of the attack, showcasing their commitment to maintaining law and order, as stated by Arora. The blast, although causing property damage, resulted in no casualties, according to police reports.

The incident has heightened political tensions, with opposition parties blaming the AAP government for a perceived law and order collapse and demanding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation. Arora counter-argued that the BJP is shielding criminals like Lawrence Bishnoi, raising questions about their accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)