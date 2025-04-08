Left Menu

Giorgia Meloni's High-Stakes US Visit: Tariff Tensions and Transatlantic Trade Talks

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss high tariffs on EU imports. With significant economic implications, Meloni supports a 'zero-for-zero' tariff deal to avert a trade war. Italy's economic forecast is under review amid these tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:07 IST
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 17 to tackle the hefty tariffs affecting European Union imports, according to a statement from her office on Tuesday.

The EU grapples with a 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, and cars, while broader tariffs will reach 20% on nearly all other goods from Wednesday. Meloni's comments indicated support for the European Commission's proposal of a 'zero-for-zero' tariff framework as a strategy to prevent an escalating trade conflict.

However, analysts note Meloni's challenge in balancing her alignment with Washington and Italy's strategic ties to the EU. Italy's economy, heavily reliant on exports, ran a significant trade surplus with the U.S., emphasizing the potential impact of these tariffs.

