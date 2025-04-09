Euro Strengthens Amid German Coalition Hopes; Dollar Falters on Trade Tensions

The Euro rallied on Tuesday following encouraging news about potential coalition formation among German political parties. Reports suggest Germany's conservatives, led by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, reached a tentative agreement with the Social Democrats. However, two insiders refuted that a deal was finalized.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies as investors remain wary of ongoing trade disputes initiated by President Trump's tariffs. These tariffs have heavily impacted markets. The Euro rose 0.52%, reflecting a resurgence from its decline over the prior two days.

Investors also turned towards safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc due to growing concerns about a global economic downturn. As tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, Beijing has vowed resistance against U.S. tariffs, influencing downward trends in China's yuan.

(With inputs from agencies.)