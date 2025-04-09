India and China: Renewing Ties and Moving Forward

In a recent statement, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that India and China are advancing in a 'positive direction' towards normalizing their bilateral relations. This follows a decline since the Galwan Valley clashes, marking the lowest point in ties since the 1962 conflict.

Military and diplomatic engagements have led to troop withdrawals along the Line of Actual Control, especially from crucial friction areas like Depsang and Demchok. The disengagement agreements, finalized last October, marked significant progress, according to Jaishankar, who spoke at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

Furthermore, India and China are working to resolve lingering issues from the Covid era, such as the suspension of direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. This effort reflects a mutual recognition of the importance of restoring a beneficial bilateral relationship.

