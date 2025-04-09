Left Menu

India and China: Renewing Ties and Moving Forward

India and China are working towards normalizing their strained relations after recent border tensions. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized progress through diplomatic and military efforts. Both countries are addressing post-Covid and border issues, aiming to improve ties with initiatives like resuming flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Updated: 09-04-2025 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that India and China are advancing in a 'positive direction' towards normalizing their bilateral relations. This follows a decline since the Galwan Valley clashes, marking the lowest point in ties since the 1962 conflict.

Military and diplomatic engagements have led to troop withdrawals along the Line of Actual Control, especially from crucial friction areas like Depsang and Demchok. The disengagement agreements, finalized last October, marked significant progress, according to Jaishankar, who spoke at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

Furthermore, India and China are working to resolve lingering issues from the Covid era, such as the suspension of direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. This effort reflects a mutual recognition of the importance of restoring a beneficial bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

