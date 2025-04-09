Prominent Cleric's Assassination Sparks Tensions in Pakistan
Qari Ejaz Abid, a leading religious scholar from Pakistan, was fatally shot by unidentified attackers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident, suspected to be a targeted killing, also injured his companion, Qari Shahidullah. The police have registered a case under terrorism charges and launched a search operation.
A prominent religious scholar, Qari Ejaz Abid, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police reported on Wednesday.
Abid was the leader of the Ahle-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat and head of the International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital following the attack in Pusht Khara area near the Khyber district on Monday, according to a police official.
The official further disclosed that Abid's companion, Qari Shahidullah, was also injured and hospitalised. Authorities suspect it was a targeted killing, as multiple 30-bore bullet shells were discovered at the scene. The police have registered a terrorism case and initiated a search operation in the area.
