BJP Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Waqf Act Critique

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the amended Waqf Act, defending it as a step toward empowering poor and marginalized Muslims, including women. The BJP also countered his criticisms regarding US tariffs and accused the Congress of failing to support marginalized communities during its rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:56 IST
The BJP has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on the newly amended Waqf Act, suggesting that Gandhi is uncomfortable with the legislation empowering marginalized Muslims and women.

Addressing a press conference, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed Gandhi's critique as delayed and uninformed, stating that Gandhi's opposition doesn't address the core issues. Prasad further rebutted Gandhi's claims that the Indian government did not respond to the US tariff impositions, emphasizing that India does not bow to external pressures.

Prasad also highlighted Congress's alleged double standards regarding OBC empowerment, questioning the party's historical commitment to marginalized groups. The BJP, he said, has advanced many OBC leaders to prominent positions, unlike Congress, which he accused of neglecting these communities during its lengthy rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

