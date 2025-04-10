Left Menu

Luxon Leads Effort to Bolster Rules-Based Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is engaging with global leaders to support rules-based free trade, responding to U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump. Despite temporary suspension of tariffs, Luxon aims to strengthen trade systems with potential collaboration with the CPTPP and EU, advocating for New Zealand's economic interests.

Updated: 10-04-2025 04:14 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is taking decisive steps to engage with international leaders, focusing on reinforcing rules-based free trade amidst recent U.S. tariff developments. Luxon's initiative comes in response to sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which caused significant market volatility.

The U.S. tariffs have been met with retaliation globally, leading to a temporary suspension by Trump. In response, Luxon will connect with leaders worldwide to maintain global trade synergy and uphold a structured trading framework. Detailed plans or contacts for these conversations remain undisclosed.

Addressing the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Luxon emphasized New Zealand's commitment to advocating for free trade, particularly through alliances like the CPTPP and the EU. His upcoming visit to the UK underscores New Zealand's proactive stance in international trade discourse, positioning as a key advocate for both economic interests and broader trade systems.

