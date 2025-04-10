KTR Demands Immediate Reversal of Fuel Price Hikes, Accuses Centre of Economic Exploitation

In a scathing critique, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has urged the Central government to rescind the recent hikes in petrol, diesel, and LPG prices. Accusing the BJP-led administration of worsening the citizens' financial burdens, he condemned the relentless escalation in fuel costs.

In a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, KTR highlighted the paradox of rising domestic fuel prices despite falling global crude rates. He accused the Centre of exploiting citizens with hefty taxes while neglecting cooperative federalism. KTR denounced the government's strategy, calling it 'severe economic exploitation' that deprives states of fair revenue.

KTR focused on the burden of skyrocketing LPG prices, stating that they have rendered the essentials unaffordable for many. He criticized programs like the Ujjwala Yojana as ineffective amidst soaring costs, urging for a rollback of hikes and a rethink on taxation.

(With inputs from agencies.)