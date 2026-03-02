France's Nuclear Strategy Shifts in European Cooperation
French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new nuclear strategy, allowing temporary deployment of nuclear-armed aircraft to allied nations. The initiative aims to strengthen collective security without sharing decision-making authority. Discussions are underway with countries including Britain, Germany, and others on the arrangements.
French President Emmanuel Macron revealed a pivotal shift in France's nuclear strategy on Monday, stating that the nation will permit the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to allied territories.
This move, which forms part of a broader strategic posture, is designed to enhance collective security among European allies, while Macron emphasized that the decision-making process regarding the use of nuclear weapons would remain strictly under France's control.
Current discussions about these strategic arrangements involve several European countries, including Britain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark, highlighting a regional effort to bolster security cooperation.
