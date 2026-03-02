Left Menu

NITI Aayog and JICA Sign Phase II Pact to Deepen India–Japan Cooperation in Aspirational Districts

India’s Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) are built around data-driven governance, competitive federalism, and outcome-based monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:11 IST
NITI Aayog and JICA Sign Phase II Pact to Deepen India–Japan Cooperation in Aspirational Districts
Shri Rohit Kumar noted that the partnership integrates institutional strengths, shared expertise and practical experience to accelerate inclusive development in underserved regions. Image Credit: X(@NITIAayog)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India–Japan development cooperation, NITI Aayog and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed the Record of Discussions (RoD) for Phase II of the “Project for Promotion of the Program for Japan–India Cooperative Actions Towards Sustainable Development Goals.”

The agreement was signed in the presence of Shri Rohit Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme (ADP/ABP), NITI Aayog, and Mr. Takeuchi Takuro, Chief Representative, JICA India.

The collaboration reinforces the growing India–Japan strategic development partnership and aims to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in India’s Aspirational Districts (ADs) and Aspirational Blocks (ABs).

Advancing Inclusive Development at the Grassroots

Under Phase II, the project will focus on strengthening policy frameworks and improving implementation systems across six key thematic areas:

  • Global Partnership

  • Health & Nutrition

  • Education

  • Agriculture & Water Resources

  • Financial Inclusion & Skill Development

  • Basic Infrastructure

The initiative seeks to enhance institutional capacity, strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems, and deepen the localisation of SDGs at the district and block levels.

Shri Rohit Kumar noted that the partnership integrates institutional strengths, shared expertise and practical experience to accelerate inclusive development in underserved regions.

Strengthening Monitoring and Governance Systems

India’s Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) are built around data-driven governance, competitive federalism, and outcome-based monitoring.

The Phase II collaboration aims to:

  • Improve district and block-level monitoring frameworks

  • Promote evidence-based policymaking

  • Enhance administrative capacity

  • Facilitate knowledge transfer and peer learning

The project also emphasizes institutionalising best practices to ensure sustained impact beyond the programme’s lifecycle.

Key Components of the Project

Major activities under the agreement include:

  • People-to-people and capacity-building exchanges

  • Japan–India knowledge forums

  • Identification and dissemination of best practices

  • Targeted support to Aspirational Districts and Blocks

These components aim to foster long-term institutional partnerships rather than isolated interventions.

Japan’s Recognition of India’s Governance Model

Mr. Takeuchi Takuro praised the implementation of ADP and ABP, highlighting that India’s district- and block-level monitoring systems are globally distinctive.

He described the initiative as a mutually beneficial cooperative framework that strengthens bilateral ties while contributing to global SDG achievement.

The collaboration reflects Japan’s continued engagement in India’s development priorities, particularly in governance reform, institutional strengthening and sustainable growth.

A Broader Strategic Context

India and Japan share a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning infrastructure, connectivity, technology and development cooperation. The SDG-focused collaboration adds a strong grassroots governance dimension to this relationship.

By aligning technical expertise with local implementation capacity, Phase II seeks to:

  • Accelerate human development indicators

  • Improve service delivery outcomes

  • Reduce regional disparities

  • Strengthen accountability mechanisms

Commitment to SDG 2030 Agenda

The signing of the Record of Discussions signals a shared commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 through institutional strengthening and collaborative action.

With Phase II now underway, the partnership is expected to deepen integration between global development frameworks and local governance mechanisms in India’s most underserved regions.

The agreement highlights how international cooperation, when aligned with national priorities and local implementation systems, can play a catalytic role in advancing inclusive and sustainable development.

 

TRENDING

1
Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels

Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export...

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

 Hungary
3
Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

 India
4
Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026