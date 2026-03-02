NITI Aayog and JICA Sign Phase II Pact to Deepen India–Japan Cooperation in Aspirational Districts

In a significant boost to India–Japan development cooperation, NITI Aayog and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed the Record of Discussions (RoD) for Phase II of the “Project for Promotion of the Program for Japan–India Cooperative Actions Towards Sustainable Development Goals.”

The agreement was signed in the presence of Shri Rohit Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme (ADP/ABP), NITI Aayog, and Mr. Takeuchi Takuro, Chief Representative, JICA India.

The collaboration reinforces the growing India–Japan strategic development partnership and aims to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in India’s Aspirational Districts (ADs) and Aspirational Blocks (ABs).

Advancing Inclusive Development at the Grassroots

Under Phase II, the project will focus on strengthening policy frameworks and improving implementation systems across six key thematic areas:

Global Partnership

Health & Nutrition

Education

Agriculture & Water Resources

Financial Inclusion & Skill Development

Basic Infrastructure

The initiative seeks to enhance institutional capacity, strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems, and deepen the localisation of SDGs at the district and block levels.

Shri Rohit Kumar noted that the partnership integrates institutional strengths, shared expertise and practical experience to accelerate inclusive development in underserved regions.

Strengthening Monitoring and Governance Systems

India’s Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) are built around data-driven governance, competitive federalism, and outcome-based monitoring.

The Phase II collaboration aims to:

Improve district and block-level monitoring frameworks

Promote evidence-based policymaking

Enhance administrative capacity

Facilitate knowledge transfer and peer learning

The project also emphasizes institutionalising best practices to ensure sustained impact beyond the programme’s lifecycle.

Key Components of the Project

Major activities under the agreement include:

People-to-people and capacity-building exchanges

Japan–India knowledge forums

Identification and dissemination of best practices

Targeted support to Aspirational Districts and Blocks

These components aim to foster long-term institutional partnerships rather than isolated interventions.

Japan’s Recognition of India’s Governance Model

Mr. Takeuchi Takuro praised the implementation of ADP and ABP, highlighting that India’s district- and block-level monitoring systems are globally distinctive.

He described the initiative as a mutually beneficial cooperative framework that strengthens bilateral ties while contributing to global SDG achievement.

The collaboration reflects Japan’s continued engagement in India’s development priorities, particularly in governance reform, institutional strengthening and sustainable growth.

A Broader Strategic Context

India and Japan share a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning infrastructure, connectivity, technology and development cooperation. The SDG-focused collaboration adds a strong grassroots governance dimension to this relationship.

By aligning technical expertise with local implementation capacity, Phase II seeks to:

Accelerate human development indicators

Improve service delivery outcomes

Reduce regional disparities

Strengthen accountability mechanisms

Commitment to SDG 2030 Agenda

The signing of the Record of Discussions signals a shared commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 through institutional strengthening and collaborative action.

With Phase II now underway, the partnership is expected to deepen integration between global development frameworks and local governance mechanisms in India’s most underserved regions.

The agreement highlights how international cooperation, when aligned with national priorities and local implementation systems, can play a catalytic role in advancing inclusive and sustainable development.