Tumultuous Times Under Trump: US Domestic Developments

In recent US domestic news, President Trump is in the spotlight for screening immigrants' social media and targeting ex-officials. Meanwhile, unexpected March deflation contrasts potential inflation risks, prisoner swaps highlight international tensions, and evolving trade deals reveal strategic tariff maneuvers. A New York Times defamation retrial with Sarah Palin looms.

President Donald Trump's administration announced screening social media activity of immigrants and visa applicants for antisemitic behavior, sparking backlash from rights advocates over potential breaches in free speech and privacy rights.

In a dramatic move, Trump also signed orders to revoke security clearances of ex-officials critical of his tenure, further intensifying domestic political tensions.

Amid the economic landscape, March saw an unexpected drop in US consumer prices, conflicting with inflationary fears due to new tariff strategies. Additionally, international prisoner swaps and trade negotiations reflect Trump's complex global policy maneuvers.

