Trump's Trade War Wish: A Deal with China

President Donald Trump expressed his desire to secure a trade deal with China amidst an escalating trade war. During a Cabinet meeting, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned that reaching agreements with countries will help clarify trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:19 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development in international trade relations, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his enthusiasm to reach a trade agreement with China, aiming to ease the ongoing trade tensions. The president's remarks came during a Cabinet meeting, which was open to the media.

During the same meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that concluding trade deals with various countries would inject more certainty into current trade policies. This statement highlights the administration's broader strategy to stabilize global trade dynamics.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has been a significant point of concern, affecting global markets. Trump's comments signal a potential shift towards resolving these conflicts, offering a glimpse of hope for an improved economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

