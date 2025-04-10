Trump's Trade War Wish: A Deal with China

In a significant development in international trade relations, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his enthusiasm to reach a trade agreement with China, aiming to ease the ongoing trade tensions. The president's remarks came during a Cabinet meeting, which was open to the media.

During the same meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that concluding trade deals with various countries would inject more certainty into current trade policies. This statement highlights the administration's broader strategy to stabilize global trade dynamics.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has been a significant point of concern, affecting global markets. Trump's comments signal a potential shift towards resolving these conflicts, offering a glimpse of hope for an improved economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)