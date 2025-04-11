Historic Diplomatic Ties Established Between South Korea and Syria

In a groundbreaking move, South Korea announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with Syria, a long-standing ally of its rival, North Korea. The historic agreement was unveiled in Damascus, signifying a new chapter in South Korea's international relations strategy.

This development positions South Korea as a nation with diplomatic ties to all 191 U.N. member states, following its agreement with Cuba last year. The South Korean foreign ministry expressed optimism, highlighting the potential for bilateral cooperation with Syria after years of limited interaction due to Syria's alliance with North Korea.

During the signing ceremony, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul engaged in discussions with Syrian representatives, signaling a willingness to share South Korea's development insights to aid Syria's reconstruction efforts. The diplomatic shift comes after a noticeable absence of Syrian mentions in North Korean state media following the political changes in Syria.

