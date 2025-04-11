Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Ties Established Between South Korea and Syria

South Korea has established diplomatic relations with Syria, a traditional ally of North Korea, marking a significant diplomatic milestone. This agreement signifies South Korea's diplomatic ties with all 191 U.N. member states. It opens potential cooperation opportunities with Syria, distancing it from North Korea's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:19 IST
Historic Diplomatic Ties Established Between South Korea and Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, South Korea announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with Syria, a long-standing ally of its rival, North Korea. The historic agreement was unveiled in Damascus, signifying a new chapter in South Korea's international relations strategy.

This development positions South Korea as a nation with diplomatic ties to all 191 U.N. member states, following its agreement with Cuba last year. The South Korean foreign ministry expressed optimism, highlighting the potential for bilateral cooperation with Syria after years of limited interaction due to Syria's alliance with North Korea.

During the signing ceremony, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul engaged in discussions with Syrian representatives, signaling a willingness to share South Korea's development insights to aid Syria's reconstruction efforts. The diplomatic shift comes after a noticeable absence of Syrian mentions in North Korean state media following the political changes in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025