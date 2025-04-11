Trump Threatens Tariffs Over US-Mexico Water Dispute

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a stark warning to Mexico, threatening economic sanctions and tariffs over what he claims is a breach of an 81-year-old water-sharing agreement. Posting on Truth Social, Trump maintained that Mexico owes Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water, as outlined in the 1944 Water Treaty.

Trump's message was clear: Mexico must honor the treaty obligations. He pointed out that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is advocating for Texas farmers, who are purportedly suffering due to this shortfall in water supply. Rollins' stance indicates the administration's firm position on escalating pressure on Mexico until compliance is achieved.

The former president indicated that the United States might resort to implementing tariffs and possibly sanctions if negotiations do not lead to satisfactory outcomes. This event highlights an enduring international conflict over water rights, touching on broader issues of governance and resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)