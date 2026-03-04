Left Menu

Himachal Awaits Congress Decision on Rajya Sabha Candidate

The Congress is set to announce its Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh on nomination day. With past election challenges and a clear legislative majority, the party is keen to secure victory. Potential candidates include Anand Sharma and Pratibha Singh. Nomination deadlines loom as political strategies unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:20 IST
Himachal Awaits Congress Decision on Rajya Sabha Candidate
  • Country:
  • India

The suspense surrounding the Congress candidate for Himachal Pradesh's sole Rajya Sabha seat will end on nomination day, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During a media interaction on Holi, he confirmed that the candidate will hail from Himachal Pradesh.

As the current term of BJP's Indu Goswami concludes, elections are scheduled for March 16. With a congressional majority in the state assembly, securing the seat is nearly assured. However, past losses due to cross-voting loom over the party's strategies.

Names under consideration for candidacy include Anand Sharma and Pratibha Singh. While BJP awaits Congress's decision, internal party deliberations continue, aiming to reinforce confidence and ensure a clear win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Tensions

Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Ten...

 Global
2
Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

 Global
3
Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

 Russia
4
India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026