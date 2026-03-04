Himachal Awaits Congress Decision on Rajya Sabha Candidate

The suspense surrounding the Congress candidate for Himachal Pradesh's sole Rajya Sabha seat will end on nomination day, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During a media interaction on Holi, he confirmed that the candidate will hail from Himachal Pradesh.

As the current term of BJP's Indu Goswami concludes, elections are scheduled for March 16. With a congressional majority in the state assembly, securing the seat is nearly assured. However, past losses due to cross-voting loom over the party's strategies.

Names under consideration for candidacy include Anand Sharma and Pratibha Singh. While BJP awaits Congress's decision, internal party deliberations continue, aiming to reinforce confidence and ensure a clear win.

(With inputs from agencies.)