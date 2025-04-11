Xi Jinping Urges EU to Stand United Against US 'Bullying'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the European Union to collaborate with Beijing in countering what he describes as U.S. 'bullying' tactics. Highlighting the absence of any winners in a tariff war, Xi made these remarks during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He emphasized that both China and the EU stand as resolute proponents of economic globalization and unrestricted trade, appealing for a joint resistance against unilateral economic pressure.

Amidst ongoing trade tensions, China elevated its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports to 125% as a counter-response to the Trump administration's heightened levies on Chinese goods. The Chinese Commerce Ministry confirmed the increase from a previous 84%.

(With inputs from agencies.)