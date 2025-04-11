Xi Jinping Urges EU to Stand United Against US 'Bullying'
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on the EU to oppose US economic 'bullying,' emphasizing the futility of a tariff war. With China raising tariffs on US imports to 125%, Xi stresses cooperation with the EU in supporting economic globalization and free trade against unilateral US trade policies.
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the European Union to collaborate with Beijing in countering what he describes as U.S. 'bullying' tactics. Highlighting the absence of any winners in a tariff war, Xi made these remarks during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
He emphasized that both China and the EU stand as resolute proponents of economic globalization and unrestricted trade, appealing for a joint resistance against unilateral economic pressure.
Amidst ongoing trade tensions, China elevated its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports to 125% as a counter-response to the Trump administration's heightened levies on Chinese goods. The Chinese Commerce Ministry confirmed the increase from a previous 84%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
