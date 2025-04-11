Nainar Nagendran Set to Lead BJP in Tamil Nadu
Nainar Nagendran is poised to become the new BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, succeeding K Annamalai, who will take on a national role. Nagendran, with strong party backing, was the only candidate. The announcement is pending, with notable BJP figures supporting his nomination.
Nainar Nagendran, a BJP legislator from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, is on track to be named the next state chief of the BJP, taking over from K Annamalai.
Nagendran, who was previously with the AIADMK and currently serves as the state vice president, has the support of BJP leadership, making him the sole candidate in the race. He was also the first to file his nomination at the BJP state headquarters.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Annamalai would be moving on to a national role, highlighting the BJP's intention to benefit from his organizational abilities. The official announcement of Nagendran's new role is awaited, with prominent party leaders endorsing his leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
