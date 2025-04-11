Left Menu

EU and U.S. Engage in Crucial Tariff Negotiations

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to visit Washington for talks with U.S. officials to negotiate a deal on tariffs. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a reduction in duties. The discussions aim to progress towards easing trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:24 IST
EU and U.S. Engage in Crucial Tariff Negotiations
Maros Sefcovic

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is traveling to Washington for crucial discussions with U.S. officials, aiming to broker a deal on tariffs, as confirmed by an EU representative.

The development follows President Donald Trump's recent announcement to lower tariffs on the EU and other nations. This prompted the EU to pause its planned counter-tariffs. EU Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill emphasized the significance of Sefcovic's mission to formalize agreements.

The EU remains open to dialogue, despite unclear U.S. expectations. The pause in tariffs opens the possibility for real progress, signaling a hopeful direction for easing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025