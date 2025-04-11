EU and U.S. Engage in Crucial Tariff Negotiations

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is traveling to Washington for crucial discussions with U.S. officials, aiming to broker a deal on tariffs, as confirmed by an EU representative.

The development follows President Donald Trump's recent announcement to lower tariffs on the EU and other nations. This prompted the EU to pause its planned counter-tariffs. EU Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill emphasized the significance of Sefcovic's mission to formalize agreements.

The EU remains open to dialogue, despite unclear U.S. expectations. The pause in tariffs opens the possibility for real progress, signaling a hopeful direction for easing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)