Political Storm in Kerala: IUML Criticizes CM's Stance on SNDP Yogam Leader's Remarks

The Indian Union Muslim League criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for justifying comments by SNDP Yogam's Vellappally Natesan. The CM defended Natesan against accusations of communal bias, while IUML argued his remarks were unacceptable, prompting leaders to reaffirm their commitment to secularism amidst claims of political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:48 IST
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) expressed strong disapproval of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam, following his controversial remarks about Malappuram. The IUML contended that the Chief Minister's defense was unwarranted and that his attempt to justify Natesan was met with widespread disapproval across Kerala.

P K Kunhalikutty, a veteran with IUML, stated that the society of Kerala has entirely rejected Natesan's statements, which suggested that Ezhavas in Malappuram live in fear. Chief Minister Vijayan defended Natesan, clarifying that his comments were not aimed at any religion or community, but rather a specific political party, without naming the IUML.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan also criticized the CM, alleging that his support for Natesan's remarks indicated a dilution in party values, comparing it to the agenda of the BJP. Satheesan reaffirmed the Congress and UDF's opposition to hate campaigns, advocating for strong opposition against both majority and minority communalism. SNDP Yogam, representing Kerala's Ezhava community, remains at the center of the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

