Unrest in Murshidabad: Political Tensions Escalate Over Waqf Act Violent Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the non-implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state following violent protests in Murshidabad. Amidst unrest, the Calcutta High Court ordered deployment of CAPF personnel. At least three people died, and over 118 were arrested as political tensions rose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Saturday that the state will not implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, following deadly protests in Murshidabad's Muslim-majority areas. The unrest left three people dead and many injured.

The Calcutta High Court, responding to a petition by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, ordered the deployment of CAPF personnel in violence-hit areas like Suti and Samserganj. The court stressed the necessity for citizen security.

At least 118 arrests were made after clashes and violence over the central government's legislation. Political leaders seized the opportunity to criticize their opponents, with both the BJP and TMC accusing each other of inciting communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

