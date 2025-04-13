Syrian President Visits UAE for Diplomatic Engagement
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to visit the United Arab Emirates, marking his second visit to a Gulf nation as leader. Accompanying him is Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, who previously visited the UAE earlier in the year, highlighting Syria's diplomatic efforts in the region.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, according to Syrian state news agency SUNA. This marks his second diplomatic engagement with a Gulf country since assuming the presidency.
President al-Sharaa will be joined by Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani. Al-Shibani had already made diplomatic efforts in the UAE earlier this year, underscoring Syria's commitment to fostering relations in the region.
This visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and explores potential cooperation between Syria and the UAE.
