Syrian President Visits UAE for Diplomatic Engagement

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, according to Syrian state news agency SUNA. This marks his second diplomatic engagement with a Gulf country since assuming the presidency.

President al-Sharaa will be joined by Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani. Al-Shibani had already made diplomatic efforts in the UAE earlier this year, underscoring Syria's commitment to fostering relations in the region.

This visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and explores potential cooperation between Syria and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)