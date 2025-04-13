Jair Bolsonaro's Medical Journey Continues Amidst Political Uncertainty

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to undergo a new surgical procedure due to complications from a past stabbing incident. Hospitalized in Brasilia since Friday, Bolsonaro's medical team identified bowel obstructions necessitating surgery.

The conservative leader, who suffered an abdominal attack during the 2018 election campaign, has had a series of hospital visits since the incident. Initially admitted to a hospital in Santa Cruz, he was later moved to Brasilia upon family request for further medical care.

This latest health update comes as Bolsonaro plans a tour to rally support for his party's agenda in the Northeast, a region that traditionally supports President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Despite being barred from rerunning, his efforts underscore ongoing political tensions in Brazil.

