Jair Bolsonaro's Medical Journey Continues Amidst Political Uncertainty

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing surgery in Brasilia due to complications from a previous stabbing. He has faced numerous surgeries since the 2018 attack. His hospitalization comes amid political plans, as Bolsonaro aims to promote his party's right-wing agenda ahead of upcoming elections, despite being unable to run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:24 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to undergo a new surgical procedure due to complications from a past stabbing incident. Hospitalized in Brasilia since Friday, Bolsonaro's medical team identified bowel obstructions necessitating surgery.

The conservative leader, who suffered an abdominal attack during the 2018 election campaign, has had a series of hospital visits since the incident. Initially admitted to a hospital in Santa Cruz, he was later moved to Brasilia upon family request for further medical care.

This latest health update comes as Bolsonaro plans a tour to rally support for his party's agenda in the Northeast, a region that traditionally supports President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Despite being barred from rerunning, his efforts underscore ongoing political tensions in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

