Tension Over Unauthorized Religious Structures at KGMU: BJP Leader's Urgent Plea to CM
A senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take immediate action against unauthorized religious structures on the KGMU campus. Abhijat Mishra highlighted security risks, threats to healthcare facility expansion, and alleged connections to law and order issues, demanding urgent intervention and investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:41 IST
A senior BJP leader has called for urgent action against unauthorized religious structures at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh.
In his letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state secretary Abhijat Mishra described the situation as a security risk and a threat to the university's expansion of healthcare services.
Mishra linked these structures to law and order issues, including violence and religious conversion attempts, and urged for their immediate removal and a high-level inquiry into alleged extremist activities.
