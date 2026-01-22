Tension Over Unauthorized Religious Structures at KGMU: BJP Leader's Urgent Plea to CM

A senior BJP leader has called for urgent action against unauthorized religious structures at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh.

In his letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state secretary Abhijat Mishra described the situation as a security risk and a threat to the university's expansion of healthcare services.

Mishra linked these structures to law and order issues, including violence and religious conversion attempts, and urged for their immediate removal and a high-level inquiry into alleged extremist activities.

