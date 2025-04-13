Left Menu

Landslide Victory: Oligui Nguema Secures Presidency

Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Gabon's interim president, was elected president after leading a coup in 2023. He secured 90.35% of the vote, defeating seven opponents, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:23 IST
Landslide Victory: Oligui Nguema Secures Presidency
  • Country:
  • Gabon

Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who spearheaded a coup in Gabon in 2023 to dismantle a longstanding political dynasty, has won the presidential election according to provisional results.

Nguema, at the age of 50, claimed a decisive victory by securing 90.35% of the vote, as reported by the country's interior ministry.

His election success came against a field of seven opponents, including the recently-serving Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, highlighting a significant shift in Gabon's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025