Landslide Victory: Oligui Nguema Secures Presidency

Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who spearheaded a coup in Gabon in 2023 to dismantle a longstanding political dynasty, has won the presidential election according to provisional results.

Nguema, at the age of 50, claimed a decisive victory by securing 90.35% of the vote, as reported by the country's interior ministry.

His election success came against a field of seven opponents, including the recently-serving Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, highlighting a significant shift in Gabon's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)