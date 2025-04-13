Landslide Victory: Oligui Nguema Secures Presidency
Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Gabon's interim president, was elected president after leading a coup in 2023. He secured 90.35% of the vote, defeating seven opponents, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze.
Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who spearheaded a coup in Gabon in 2023 to dismantle a longstanding political dynasty, has won the presidential election according to provisional results.
Nguema, at the age of 50, claimed a decisive victory by securing 90.35% of the vote, as reported by the country's interior ministry.
His election success came against a field of seven opponents, including the recently-serving Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, highlighting a significant shift in Gabon's political landscape.
