Tragedy at Farmakonisi: Migrant Perils in Aegean Waters

Greek authorities discovered 39 survivors and two deceased women on Farmakonisi island after a suspected migrant boat sinking. The coast guard could not locate the vessel. Greece is a major entry point into the EU for migrants fleeing conflict. Smugglers have shifted routes due to increased patrols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:25 IST
  • Greece

Greek authorities have reported a tragic incident involving migrants after discovering 39 survivors and the bodies of two women on the isolated island of Farmakonisi. This follows the suspected sinking of a boat attempting to navigate the perilous waters from Turkey to Greece.

The Greek coast guard confirmed the find on Monday morning but noted that there was no sign of the vessel used for the crossing. It remains unclear how many people were onboard or their nationalities. This heartbreaking discovery comes weeks after two dinghies capsized, resulting in at least 16 fatalities.

Greece serves as a critical entry point for migrants entering the European Union, driven from their homes by instability in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Many risk their lives on dangerous, overcrowded vessels seeking a better future. Despite heightened patrols, and as smugglers adapt their routes, the human cost remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

