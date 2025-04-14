Left Menu

Ambedkar's Legacy: A Battle for Political Ownership

On Ambedkar's birth anniversary, political parties clashed over his legacy. Prime Minister Modi criticized Congress as the 'destroyer of Constitution', while Congress leader Kharge accused the BJP of only paying lip service to Ambedkar's ideals. The day saw widespread tributes and reflections on Ambedkar's enduring influence.

Updated: 14-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:34 IST
On the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, political tensions flared as parties vied to align themselves with the Dalit leader's robust legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress, labelling it as the 'destroyer of Constitution' while honoring Ambedkar's contributions to Indian democracy.

In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge charged the BJP with merely paying lip service to Ambedkar's mission. He reiterated the need for a caste survey to address ongoing social disparities, underscoring a growing demand for tangible actions over ceremonial acknowledgments.

As leaders and citizens nationwide honored Ambedkar, events highlighted his enduring influence on social justice and democracy. Tributes poured in from political figures across the spectrum, marking a day of reflection on Ambedkar's fight for equality and the continued relevance of his ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

