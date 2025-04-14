Ambedkar's Legacy: A Battle for Political Ownership

On the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, political tensions flared as parties vied to align themselves with the Dalit leader's robust legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress, labelling it as the 'destroyer of Constitution' while honoring Ambedkar's contributions to Indian democracy.

In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge charged the BJP with merely paying lip service to Ambedkar's mission. He reiterated the need for a caste survey to address ongoing social disparities, underscoring a growing demand for tangible actions over ceremonial acknowledgments.

As leaders and citizens nationwide honored Ambedkar, events highlighted his enduring influence on social justice and democracy. Tributes poured in from political figures across the spectrum, marking a day of reflection on Ambedkar's fight for equality and the continued relevance of his ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)