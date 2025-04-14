Nuclear Stalemate: US-Iran Talks Hang in the Balance
President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran. Talks are set to move from Oman to Rome, facilitated by Oman as a mediator. Sanctions relief and uranium enrichment remain contentious issues amid tensions over nuclear capabilities.
- Country:
- Italy
President Donald Trump has voiced concerns over the sluggish pace of nuclear discussions between the United States and Iran. The comments came as both countries prepare for a new round of crucial talks.
During a meeting with El Salvador's president in the Oval Office, Trump accused Iran of "tapping us along." The upcoming discussions are slated for Saturday in Rome, with Oman continuing its role as a mediator, according to sources from Italy.
The nuclear deal's collapse has seen Iran enriching uranium up to 60 percent, a step towards weapons-grade levels. Meanwhile, Iran expects sanctions relief, but negotiations remain fraught with challenges, especially following Trump's previous threats to use airstrikes if diplomacy fails.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Romance: Knot.dating’s AI-Powered Love Connect
Tragic Loss: 76-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Pune Apartment
Tragic Incident at Temple: Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Telangana
Tesla Vehicles Torched in Rome: Investigating Arson
Elderly Woman Accused of Forgery Granted Bail by Bombay High Court