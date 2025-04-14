Nuclear Stalemate: US-Iran Talks Hang in the Balance

President Donald Trump has voiced concerns over the sluggish pace of nuclear discussions between the United States and Iran. The comments came as both countries prepare for a new round of crucial talks.

During a meeting with El Salvador's president in the Oval Office, Trump accused Iran of "tapping us along." The upcoming discussions are slated for Saturday in Rome, with Oman continuing its role as a mediator, according to sources from Italy.

The nuclear deal's collapse has seen Iran enriching uranium up to 60 percent, a step towards weapons-grade levels. Meanwhile, Iran expects sanctions relief, but negotiations remain fraught with challenges, especially following Trump's previous threats to use airstrikes if diplomacy fails.

(With inputs from agencies.)