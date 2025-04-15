Left Menu

South Korea's Strategy to Delay Tariffs through US Negotiations

South Korea's Finance Minister, Choi Sang-mok, announced that efforts are underway to postpone reciprocal tariffs through talks with the United States. This move underscores Seoul's strategic approach to managing economic relations and mitigating potential trade conflicts.

South Korea's Strategy to Delay Tariffs through US Negotiations
tariffs
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Finance Minister, Choi Sang-mok, made a significant announcement on Tuesday regarding the nation's trade strategy. Speaking on Seoul's approach to looming reciprocal tariffs, Minister Choi emphasized the ongoing negotiations with the United States as a priority.

The objective, as delineated by Choi, is to delay the imposition of tariffs as effectively as possible. He assured stakeholders that exhaustive efforts are being made to navigate this complex international trade terrain prudently.

By negotiating with the United States, South Korea hopes to mitigate any adverse economic impacts and sustain healthy bilateral trade relations. This strategic maneuver reflects Seoul's commitment to maintaining stability in its economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

