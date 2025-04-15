Revitalizing Congress: Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Move

Rahul Gandhi is set to begin crucial reforms in the Congress Party aimed at revitalizing its organizational structure. On Tuesday, he will launch the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan' in Modasa, Gujarat, focusing on empowering the District Congress Committees (DCC).

Ahead of this move, K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary, emphasized the importance of strengthening the party's backbone by empowering DCC presidents and instituting a culture of accountability. Venugopal described this initiative as the 'beginning' of significant changes within the party.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that 2025 will be dedicated to organizational reforms, with the appointment of 43 AICC and 183 PCC observers to oversee the DCC president selection. This decision follows an AICC session in Ahmedabad, underlining the need for a robust foundation for Congress through empowered local leaders.

