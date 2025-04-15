Left Menu

Sudan's Humanitarian Nightmare: War, Famine, and Devastation

As Sudan enters its third year of civil war, the conflict worsens, leading to mass displacement, famine, and atrocities. With Khartoum recaptured by the military, the war may escalate further, causing a potential division of the country. Urgent humanitarian aid and global intervention are desperately needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan, marking two years of relentless civil war, remains engulfed in what the United Nations describes as the globe's most severe humanitarian crisis. Last month's strategic military triumph in Khartoum only shifted the intense conflict, potentially foreshadowing the country's partition.

Over a horrendous weekend, brutal attacks in western Darfur by RSF forces and allies left 300 dead in two refugee camps. Nearly half of Sudan's 50 million population grapples with food scarcity, with critical aid blocked by ongoing violence.

Experts warn of further territorial conflicts. Despite military victories, regions remain under RSF control, hinting at deeper geopolitical turmoil. With famine spreading and aid programs severely underfunded, the dire situation demands urgent international focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

