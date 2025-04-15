Sudan's Humanitarian Nightmare: War, Famine, and Devastation

Sudan, marking two years of relentless civil war, remains engulfed in what the United Nations describes as the globe's most severe humanitarian crisis. Last month's strategic military triumph in Khartoum only shifted the intense conflict, potentially foreshadowing the country's partition.

Over a horrendous weekend, brutal attacks in western Darfur by RSF forces and allies left 300 dead in two refugee camps. Nearly half of Sudan's 50 million population grapples with food scarcity, with critical aid blocked by ongoing violence.

Experts warn of further territorial conflicts. Despite military victories, regions remain under RSF control, hinting at deeper geopolitical turmoil. With famine spreading and aid programs severely underfunded, the dire situation demands urgent international focus.

