Controversy Erupts: Bajwa's '50 Bombs' Claim Sparks Legal Battle

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has sought legal relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to overturn an FIR lodged against him. The case, based on his controversial statement about bombs in Punjab, has ignited political unrest, with Bajwa describing the charges as baseless.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the dismissal of an FIR related to his statement about bombs in Punjab.

Bajwa, Punjab Assembly's Leader of Opposition, faces charges of disseminating misleading information endangering national unity, a move he claims is politically driven.

Congress leaders rallied behind Bajwa, labeling the case a political vendetta. Meanwhile, Bajwa plans to present his statement to the police, defending his claims with counsel support.

