Political Terrain Shifts: BJP's Critique of Congress's Approach

Keshav Prasad Maurya criticizes Congress for its politics of Muslim appeasement, labeling it a 'punctured' party. He suggests Congress relies on regional allies and exhibits arrogance by acting like a ruling party. Maurya contrasts Congress's approach under Rahul Gandhi with BJP's transformative leadership under Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya
Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, launched a scathing critique of the Congress party on Tuesday through a post on social media platform X. He accused the Congress of engaging in politics of Muslim appeasement, describing it as 'punctured' and out of touch with ground realities.

Maurya argued that the Congress party, despite being in opposition, behaves with the hubris of a ruling party, while it continues to rely heavily on support from regional parties. He emphasized that Congress's approach, guided by the Gandhi family, remains out of touch with democratic values.

In a pointed reference to Rahul Gandhi, Maurya remarked on the Congress leader's perceived ineffectiveness, contrasting it with BJP under Narendra Modi, which he claims is transforming the nation. He further highlighted Congress's limited public impact, citing Gandhi's repeated electoral victories as insignificant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

