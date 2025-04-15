Nuclear Standoff: Russia's Role in Iran's Uranium Deal

The Kremlin opted not to comment on Tuesday when questioned about the possibility of Russia accepting Iran's enriched uranium. This follows discussions surrounding a potential nuclear deal with the United States. According to reports, Tehran is likely to refuse a U.S. plan that involves relocating its uranium stockpile to a third nation like Russia.

Moscow, which played a role in the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran—a pact that former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from—has consistently supported Iran's entitlement to a civilian nuclear program. This is despite allegations from Washington that Tehran is moving towards nuclear weaponization, a claim Iran steadfastly denies.

This complex geopolitical issue underscores the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and Russia's potential pivotal role in future agreements. As these discussions progress, the international landscape remains on edge, hoping for a peaceful resolution.

