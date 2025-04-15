Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Push for Gujarat Congress Revamp

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted an orientation meeting with AICC and PCC observers in Gujarat, focusing on selecting district presidents. He stressed the importance of engaging with public issues to regain support. Observers will tour the state to identify suitable candidates while considering various local factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Push for Gujarat Congress Revamp
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to strengthen the Congress in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi convened an orientation meeting with AICC and Pradesh Congress Committee observers. The agenda focused on selecting leaders for 41 district units, with attention on public engagement in addressing local grievances.

Gandhi emphasized that revitalizing the Congress requires direct interaction with the masses, a sentiment echoed by attendees including former MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh. This approach aims to counter increasing public dissatisfaction with current governance, as noted by Gandhi at the state headquarters.

Beginning April 23, a team of observers will assess each district until May 8. Their evaluations will consider social dynamics and geographic factors, as informed by former state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor. Gandhi's guidance aims to fortify the Congress structure down to grassroots levels, enhancing the party's ideological reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025