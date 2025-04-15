Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Push for Gujarat Congress Revamp
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted an orientation meeting with AICC and PCC observers in Gujarat, focusing on selecting district presidents. He stressed the importance of engaging with public issues to regain support. Observers will tour the state to identify suitable candidates while considering various local factors.
In a strategic move to strengthen the Congress in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi convened an orientation meeting with AICC and Pradesh Congress Committee observers. The agenda focused on selecting leaders for 41 district units, with attention on public engagement in addressing local grievances.
Gandhi emphasized that revitalizing the Congress requires direct interaction with the masses, a sentiment echoed by attendees including former MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh. This approach aims to counter increasing public dissatisfaction with current governance, as noted by Gandhi at the state headquarters.
Beginning April 23, a team of observers will assess each district until May 8. Their evaluations will consider social dynamics and geographic factors, as informed by former state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor. Gandhi's guidance aims to fortify the Congress structure down to grassroots levels, enhancing the party's ideological reach.
