Robert Vadra Faces Legal Heat: BJP's Strong Message on Land Deal Probe

On Tuesday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia intensified his party's rhetoric by calling businessman Robert Vadra a 'land mafia.' Bhatia emphasized the administration's message that no individual is beyond the reach of the law, in light of Vadra's recent interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate.

The investigation pertains to the notorious Shikohpur land scam in Haryana, which transpired under the aegis of the then-ruling Congress. Allegedly, Vadra exploited the chief minister's powers to expedite a license for his company's benefit.

Responding robustly to the allegations, Vadra dismissed the charges as politically fueled, referencing substantial document submissions as compliance evidence. He maintained his transparency while criticizing governmental misuse of agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)