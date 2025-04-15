Left Menu

AIADMK Walks Out Over Ministerial Issues

AIADMK lawmakers walked out of the assembly to protest Speaker M Appavu's alleged refusal to allow discussion on issues concerning three state ministers. The Speaker promised to address the matter after the Chief Minister's statement, but discouraged disruptions, leading to AIADMK's withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition AIADMK lawmakers staged a walkout from the assembly on Tuesday after their attempts to address issues involving three state ministers were disrupted. They protested against Speaker M Appavu for allegedly refusing permission to raise concerns.

Following the Question Hour, the request by AIADMK members was denied by the Speaker, who insisted on hearing the Chief Minister's address first, which was pertinent to state matters.

Later, the AIADMK's deputy leader R B Udayakumar expressed frustration to reporters, highlighting the ignored notice concerning derogatory comments by Forest Minister K Ponmudy and ongoing Enforcement Directorate probes into Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru and Prohibition Minister V Senthil Balaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

