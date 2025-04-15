AIADMK Walks Out Over Ministerial Issues

Opposition AIADMK lawmakers staged a walkout from the assembly on Tuesday after their attempts to address issues involving three state ministers were disrupted. They protested against Speaker M Appavu for allegedly refusing permission to raise concerns.

Following the Question Hour, the request by AIADMK members was denied by the Speaker, who insisted on hearing the Chief Minister's address first, which was pertinent to state matters.

Later, the AIADMK's deputy leader R B Udayakumar expressed frustration to reporters, highlighting the ignored notice concerning derogatory comments by Forest Minister K Ponmudy and ongoing Enforcement Directorate probes into Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru and Prohibition Minister V Senthil Balaji.

