NATO Pledges Unwavering Support to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visited Odesa with President Zelenskiy, emphasizing unwavering support for Ukraine after a devastating missile strike in Sumy. The visit underscores NATO's commitment to aiding Ukraine's defense amid efforts for peace negotiations, with Rutte honoring Ukrainian soldiers and medics for their resilience.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visited the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reinforcing the alliance's steadfast support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.
Rutte's trip served as a show of solidarity following a deadly Russian missile strike in Sumy, which has claimed the lives of 35 and injured more than 100. He expressed NATO's unwavering commitment on social media platform X, asserting the alliance's determination to aid Ukraine's defense efforts and ensure peace.
The visit comes as the United States seeks to mediate a ceasefire, highlighting diverging perspectives within global politics. During the trip, Zelenskiy and Rutte visited a hospital to honor wounded Ukrainian soldiers and medics, further emphasizing the human cost of the conflict and the resilience of Ukraine's defenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
